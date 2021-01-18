Quite a few brokerages have forecasted that the stocks of INSP would be issuing an EPS of $0.45 for the present quarter. According to reports from Zacks, six investment analysts have already provided their estimates on the earnings of the company. The highest range of estimate has been $0.32, while the lowest has come at a value of $0.62. The EPS posted by Inspire Medical Systems the previous year was $0.38, which indicates a negative annual growth rate of about 18.4%. The company will be reporting its next earnings results on the 23rd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of INSP

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of INSP. Lake Street Capital has already increased the price target on the company from a sum of $150 to a sum of $215. They also provided the company with a rating of buy which was then issued in a 7th January research report. The Goldman Sachs went the other way and reduced the shares of the company from a rating of buy to neutral- along with a price target set at $209. SVB Leerink has followed the bandwagon with a price target increased from $150 to $170, along with a 3rd November research report which states the rating as outperform.

Three investment analysts working on the firm have given the rating of hold to INSP, while the rating of the stock has been set at buy by nine investment analysts. Currently, the rating of the company is buy, with a price target set at $156.33.

The stocks of INSP traded on Monday at $209.77. The moving average price of the company over 50-days has been set at $192.20, while the moving average price of the company over 200-days has been set at $140.62. The market cap of INSP is $5.65 billion, with a PE ratio set at -90.42.