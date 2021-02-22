The shares of MTBC have been given a buy rating after nine different analysts put forward their individual rating for the company. According to the report that was sent out to investors, every single analyst gave MTBC a buy rating. The price target for the firm has been set at $12.94, after calculating it over a period of a year.

Also, it has been reported that Maxim Group has already issued a rating of buy, along with a price target of $20 on the stocks of the company in a 28th January research note.

The Quarterly Estimate of MTBC

The stocks of MTBC traded on Monday at $10.60. The moving average price of the company over 50 days is $10.29, while the moving average price of the company over 200 days is $9.69. The market cap of the firm is $139.78 million, with a -6.42 PE ratio, and a 1.38 beta. The year low of the company is $3.76, while the year high has been set at $13.40.

The CFO of MTBC, Bill Korn has already sold over 6,750 shares in the stocks of this company. This was sold in a 3rd December transaction, with the total value coming to $76,680. After the transaction, the CFO has control over 135,333 shares of the company which are valued at $1,537,382.88. This transaction was further highlighted in a document sent to the SEC. Also, the Director of the company ended up selling around 5000 shares of the stock in a 1st December transaction. The total transaction came to around $52,500, with the average price rounded to $10.50.