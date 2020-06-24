Wall Street drops 700 points on fears of surging coronavirus cases and dire IMF forecasts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 700 points on Wednesday following the International Monetary Fund published a gloomy forecast for the worldwide economy, and cases of Covid-19 surged in the US and around the world.

The 2.7 % drop by the Dow was mirrored by 2.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent falls in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, respectively.

California reported an astounding 7,149 new cases on Wednesday, according to data from hawaii Department of Public Health. This broke the previous record, set your day before, of more than 5,000.





Earlier in the day, Florida reported its highest one-day increase in cases of the coronavirus up to now with 5,508 positive tests — the previous record was 4,049.

The statewide case total now stands at 109,000 and Governor Ron DeSantis warned businesses such as for instance bars and restaurants to comply with social distancing rules.

Texas reported similar figures on Tuesday and Governor Greg Abbott is urging visitors to stay in the home.

Arizona, Mississippi and Nevada also reported record daily increases in cases.

The realisation that the worst of the coronavirus is increasingly unlikely to have passed has shaken markets which were originally buoyed as states began to reopen their economies.

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have announced that travellers to the tristate area from Covid-19 hotspots will soon be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Further deflating industry were predictions from economists at the IMF who said that global growth in 2020 will fall by 4.9 %. An estimate in April had forecast a drop of 3 per cent.

The new figure may be the lowest estimate in the annals of the IMF.

US growth is predicted to plummet by just as much 8 %, also down from a short prediction of a 5.9 % fall.

The IMF believes the usa economy may possibly rebound by 4.5 per cent in 2021 and the worldwide economy by 5.4 per cent.