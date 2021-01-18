Several equities researchers working at KeyCorp have already predicted their EPS for FY2022 on CABO. This was then issued in a note that was published on the 15th of January. B. Nispel, one of the analysts at KeyCorp has already stated that the EPS posted by the company would be $48.05 for this year. The equity firm has already given a rating of overweight on the stock, along with a price objective of $2,671.

The Quarterly Earnings of CABO

It has been reported that Cable One did upload their previous quarterly data on the 5th of November. The EPS reported by the company was $10.96 which was more than the consensus estimate of $10.70. The revenue earned by the company over the course of the quarter was $339 million, which was more than the estimate of $336.08 million. CABO also has a 22.90$ return on its equity, along with a 19.26% net margin. The previous year saw the company post an EPS of $8.68, which implies that the annual growth rate has been a positive 18.9%.

There have been quite a few firms that have commented on the stocks of CABO. Zacks has already increased the rating of CABO from strong sell to hold- which was then published in a 12th January research report. Raymond James has also set their rating of hold, which was issued in a 12th November research report. One of the investment analysts working on the stocks has given it a rating of sell, while six of them have presented it with a rating of hold. Currently, CABO has a hold rating, with a price target set at $1,930.

The stocks of CABO traded on Monday at $1,985.75. The market cap of the firm has been fixed at $11.96 billion, with a 46.22 PE ratio. The company would also have a 3.27 quick ratio, and a 0.53 beta. The moving average price of the firm over 50-days has been $2,133.31, while the same over 200-days has been $1,910.