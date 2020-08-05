Wall St. set to rise on Disney’s surprise profit, upbeat healthcare results By Reuters

©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in New York



By Medha Singh

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s primary indexes were set to open greater on Wednesday as Disney ‘s surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare business raised belief ahead of service sector information.

Walt Disney Co (N:-RRB- shares leapt 6.6% premarket and were set to struck a two-month high as earnings decreases for its parks and media networks were not as bad as feared.

Drugstore operator and health insurance provider CVS Health Corp (N:-RRB- raised its full-year profit projection, while Humana Inc (N:-RRB- and drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (O:-RRB- beat price quotes for quarterly profit. Their shares increased about 3% each after results.

“Disney’s beat helped continue the market’s advance. In general, earnings have been coming in better than expected,” stated Sam Stovall, primary financial investment strategist, CFRA Research.

Better- than-expected business results and a rise in shares of heavyweight innovation business have actually sustained a stimulus-driven rally in Wall Street’s primary indexes, bringing the S&P 500 within 2.5% of its record high hit inFebruary

U.S. personal payrolls increased by 167,000 in July after a strong rebound of 2.37 million in June, according to the ADP …