‘Walking Dead’ star Michael Rooker says he’s been isolating in airstream during coronavirus fight

“If ya’ll aint figured out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19,” he composed. “I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And in the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star went on to notify fans he did not take “any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements.” He stated he feared that if he did take any of those things it would “do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely tressed.”

He stated there were days he felt “like crap” and others where he felt “pretty dang good, semi human in fact.”

He then shared the favorable news that he’s “won the WAR” and shared an unfavorable test outcome for the coronavirus, datedSept 4.