Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays



2/5

Taijuan Walker pitched 6 scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut andVladimir Guerrero Jr and Cavan Biggio each had 2 RBIs in a 5-0 success over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo.

Walker (3-2), who was obtained Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, permitted 4 hits and 3 strolls and started out 4 in his very first trip in 10 days. It was his 100th profession big league start.

The Blue Jays have actually won the very first 2 video games of the four-game series and have actually beat the Orioles in all 5 conferences in between the groups this season.

Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb (1-3) permitted 5 runs (4 made), 8 hits and 2 strolls in four-plus innings. He started out 2.

Indians 2, Cardinals 1 (12 innings)

Tyler Naquin ripped a consent RBI double in additional innings to raise going to Cleveland previousSt Louis.

Naquin’s definitive hit off losing pitcher Alex Reyes (1-1) drove the Indians to their 4th straight success and 11th in 14 video games.

Nick Wittgren (2-0) got the win after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Brad Hand made his 10th save after retiring the side in the 12th.

Rockies 4, Padres 3

Pinch- player Daniel Murphy singled …