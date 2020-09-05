Walker fears England career is nearing the end after red card against Iceland

The 30-year-old, who is closing in on the 50-cap mark, thinks his time with the Three Lions is ending

England protector Kyle Walker has actually confessed that he is nearing the end of his worldwide career following his red card in his side’s 1-0 win overIceland

An uninspiring Nations League encounter in Reykjavik came to life late on, beginning with Walker getting a 2nd yellow card for a rash difficulty that left England down to 10 guys.

Raheem Sterling transformed a stoppage-time charge for the visitors to provide a late lead, however Joe Gomez right away yielded a charge to offer Iceland a possibility to level.

However, Birkir Bjarnason blazed his spot-kick over the bar and England hung on.

Walker accepted obligation for his error following the video game, with the 30-year-old confessing his worldwide career does not have numerous video games staying.

“To get sent off for your country is never a nice moment especially after being out of the team for so long and being on 49 caps,” Walker informed Sky Sports.

” I need to take the complete blame. To make a rash difficulty like that is not appropriate. I do not blame the pressure, I am a skilled expert and I must understand how to handle a video game.

“You need to state reasonable play to the lads for digging in and combating and getting the win.

“The very first couple …