Walker dreams of Derby joy with English King | Racing News

If Ed Walker was to be granted one wish to mark the 10th anniversary of becoming a trainer, the chances are celebrating victory in next month’s Investec Derby with English King would be it.

Since making the right start to his career when enjoying successful with his first runner Riggins in a Listed event at Kempton in November 2010, the 37-year-old has gone to achieve plenty of success both in the home and abroad.

Though Walker is not any stranger to preparing a horse for a Classic after readying stable stalwart Stormy Antarctic for the 2000 Guineas four years back, having a strongly-fancied runner in the Derby gifts an altogether different challenge – but one he could be looking forward to.

He said: “I’ve never trained a runner in the Derby and I vowed that I wouldn’t run a horse in the race unless it deserved to be there and in my own mind this horse does.

“It is not a race to just have runners in, as it’s really a vicious race that leaves a mark on horses if they are perhaps not up to it. The reason the Derby is this kind of important race is it’s the ultimate test of a racehorse.

“If I was to only ever win one Classic it is pretty obvious it would be the Derby. I’d not complain about winning a Guineas, obviously, as that would be great, but the Derby is the Derby at the end of the day.”

Compared to lots of his Epsom-bound rivals the son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot achieved relatively little as a two-year-old, with just a maiden win at Newcastle to his name.

However, after trouncing his rivals in the Lingfield Derby Trial on his comeback, Walker is confident English King – who runs in the Bjorn Nielsen colours made famous by Stradivarius – has the perfect credentials to try and emulate his sire.

Walker said: “In terms of is he sufficient, that is a question that is still to be answered, but he cannot have been more impressive at Lingfield and he achieved it in a very good time. We know he’ll stay the trip and he will likely handle Epsom, having handled Lingfield.

“Lots of boxes are ticked and I do believe he has most of the credentials to be always a Derby horse.

“He relaxes and is a straightforward horse and in a Derby you have got to settle and stay and have a turn of foot, which he has all of. Like his owner Bjorn Nielsen has said, I would not swap him for anything.”

With the previous few Derby trials still to be run, the father of two will soon be monitoring every single one closely, though he feels in 2000 Guineas hero Kameko he might have already seen the chief threat to his very own rising star.

He said: “It is interesting watching all these trials and it is exciting to be part of it. The Guineas is definitely the best Derby trial i think and the winner was very impressive. He had a troubled passage and still was able to beat some very good horses.

“The big question mark for him is will he stay, but at the same time he is a multiple Group One winner and a Classic winner that was very impressive in what I think was a good Guineas. He is a very worthy favourite and I have huge respect for him.”

As the big day gets ever closer, a few restless nights will tend to be had by Walker. But for now his focus is just on ensuring he continues to keep English King ticking over.

He added: “There was never a question where he would be going next after Lingfield, it was always going to be Epsom. Now we only have to get him there in as good form as possible.

“He arrived on the scene of the Lingfield race well and contains been cantering away. He is fit and happy and offering plenty of time to get him ready before the race.

“At the moment the nerves are fine even as we are three weeks away. A good friend of mine said you have two choices, you are able to either stress and fret, or benefit from the experience.

“I will try to do the latter as we have been very patient for this moment – it’s what we all dream about.”