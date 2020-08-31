Walgreens hires John Standley, former Rite Aid CEO, to run U.S. unit

Former Rite Aid Corp Chief Executive Officer John Standley will run Walgreens Boots Alliance’s U.S. organisation, the pharmacy business revealed Monday.

Standley will change Richard Ashworth, who left previously this year to take a task as CEO ofTivity Health Inc Co-Chief Operating Officer Alex Gourlay has actually been managing the U.S. organisation, that includes approximately 9,300 pharmacies, throughout the search.

Walgreens is attempting to renew its organisation amidst more comprehensive shifts in the U.S. retail and health-care companies. CVS Health Corp., its fiercest competitor, acquired a health insurance company, while Walgreens has actually tattooed a multitude of smaller sized collaborations.

“I’m looking forward to accelerating execution of the strategic vision for the future of Walgreens,” Standley stated in a declaration.

Walgreens shares were down 1% at 9:58 a.m. New York time. They had actually lost about 34% this year since Friday’s close.

Standley led Rite Aid for 9 years, through 2 stopped working deals that left the business packed with financial obligation and much smaller sized than its competitors. Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina applauded Standley’s experience in the declaration, stating it will permit him to “hit the ground running.”

Pessina previously this summer season revealed that he will step down and move into the executive chairman function. The business is searching for his …

