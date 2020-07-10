Walgreens announces $1.7BILLION losses as customers stay at home or limit shopping during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic pushed Walgreens to a $1.7 billion loss in the pharmacy chain’s latest quarter with customers staying home or limiting shopping to crucial supplies from grocery stores.

The company said Thursday that the rapidly spreading virus took a bite of between $700 million and $750 million from sales, with much of the damage via outside the US.

More companies of sizes begins releasing information about their financial performances in the last three months as COVID-19 seized economies in Europe, as well as North and South America.

Walgreens said that the rapidly spreading coronavirus took a bite of between $700 million and $750 million from sales, with much of the damage via outside the US. Employees are pictured operating a COVID-19 testing center outside one of many chain’s stores in Dallas

Walgreens’ quarter ended May 31, encapsulating a three-month period in which consumer activity stumbled on a screeching halt.

During that period, the chain furloughed significantly more than 16,000 employees at the peak of the pandemic in the United Kingdom. Sales at its Boots stores there dropped nearly 28 per cent on a constant currency basis. April foot traffic plunged 85 per cent.

While stores remained ready to accept provide pharmacy services, Boots’ more profitable beauty and fragrance counters were closed.

Industry analysts expected a substantial hit to profits, but the size of losing exceeded those expectations. Shares of the business, which trades as Walgreens Boots Alliance, slumped 9 per cent, near to a new low for the entire year.

The company on Thursday was down $3.28 to $39.01 on news of the chain’s disappointing third-quarter profits and a weak earnings forecast.

Walgreens booked non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion in the quarter due to its Boots operating loss and continued uncertainty about how precisely long the pandemic will go on. The charge illustrated ‘a remarkable deterioration in asset value,’ said Neil Saunders, managing director for GlobalData Retail, in a research note.

Prospects for Walgreens’ business the the united kingdom ‘are now significantly gloomier than these were at the beginning of the year,’ Saunders wrote.

The pandemic accelerated changes in the offing for its Boots stores, including closing optician locations and reducing staff at the united kingdom support office. Those changes could mean job cuts exceeding 4,000.

Walgreens posted quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share. Sales grew significantly less than 1 percent, to $34.63 billion.

Analysts expected per-share earnings of $1.19 and about $34.3 billion in revenue, based on FactSet.

The company, based in Deerfield, Illinois, runs more than 9,200 stores in the US and it has more than 18,750 locations internationally.

Business in america was markedly better than in the united kingdom. Sales at established stores climbed 3 per cent in contrast to last year, and the number of prescriptions rose slightly.

Business in america was markedly better than in the united kingdom for Walgreens, where sales at established stores climbed 3 percent compared with this past year, and the amount of prescriptions rose slightly. Pictured are customers entering and leaving a New York store

But elements of the US, especially in the South and West, have been in the grip of a surge of COVID-19 infections. Governors are putting back to place restrictions that could limit the mobility of potential customers and create more unease about being to get with others.

Walgreens said this week that it will create a major change to some of its US stores. It will add primary care clinics staffed by health practitioners to as many as 700 within the next couple of years in a bid to play a better role in managing customer health.

The drugstore chain on Thursday introduced a forecast for the existing fiscal year, which leads to August. Walgreens expects adjusted earnings of $4.65 to $4.75 per share, an estimate which includes the anticipated impact of COVID-19.

Analysts expected earnings around $5.71 per share, according to FactSet.