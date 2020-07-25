Wales women’s players want to play for Team GB at Tokyo Olympics, says manager Jayne Ludlow | Football News



















Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says the FAW have actually been clear in their position about gamer involvement with Team GB

Wales women’s manager Jayne Ludlow says she comprehends her players’ desire to function in a Team GB side at the Tokyo Olympics which it would be “fantastic” to see them complete.

Team GB are set to take a side to the Tokyo Games, which has actually been pressed back to the summertime of 2021 since of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football’s governing bodies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are all versus the concept of their players contending for Team GB since of the danger it presents to their statuses in the video game, however will not avoid them being picked.

Team GB went into males’s and women’s groups to London 2012, however the associations outside England just concurred to that on the condition it was a one-off to mark a house Games.

Great Britain’s women’s team reached the quarter-finals at the 2012 Olympics

Ludlow, who invested the bulk of her profession with Arsenal, made 61 looks for Wales as a gamer and confesses she was open to the possibility of playing for Team GB in 2012, however lost out on choice.

“Being a player, there was a small window of opportunity that I could have been involved in that myself, it was something that I definitely aspired to,” Ludlow informed Sky Sports News

“And the group of players we have now would be no various because sense. For them, when you’re a leading level gamer, you want to play in the very best environment, the very best competitors you can, and this possibly enables that to take place for a few of them.

“From an Association perspective, we have actually been clear in our position of permitting players to get involved, however we can’t honestly support it. And undoubtedly as an FAW employee that’s where I stand with it.

“Do I enjoy the Olympics as an ex-sports individual and someone who enjoys sport in basic? Of course I do and it would be wonderful to see individuals that I understand effectively contending because environment.

“But there’s always politics with football unfortunately and I’m just thankful I don’t get to make those decisions at times.”