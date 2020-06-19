Wales to welcome back holidaymakers from 6 July as lockdown eases | UK news

Holidaymakers and day-trippers will be able to head to Wales from the rest of the UK from the following month, the country’s first minister has announced.

Mark Drakeford said the country’s five-mile travel restriction could be lifted from 6 July as long as coronavirus was still under control at that time.

In a surprise announcement on Friday morning, he said the Welsh tourism industry should prepare to reopen self-contained accommodation.

Non-essential shops will open on Monday in Wales and Drakeford called on people to behave in a socially responsible way and never crowd together outside and inside stores.

The Welsh government is due to give further details of its lockdown easing at its regular press conference on Friday lunchtime. It has been coming under pressure from the tourism sector plus some opposition politicians to say more about when holidaymakers can expect to head back to beaches and mountains.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Drakeford said: “We’ll make use of the next three weeks in a step by step way to reopen regions of activity in Wales.





“On Monday of next week non-essential retail will reopen; on Monday the following week, schools will reopen. On Monday 6 July, provided the virus is still under control, we will lift our stay local instruction here in Wales and at that point the tourism economy will reopen in Wales.”

Asked if that meant people could come to visit Wales, he said: “Absolutely, from 6 July. I’ve got to just caveat it by saying we shall have to be sure that herpes is still in order at that point. Provided it is, the stay local restrictions will undoubtedly be abolished and folks inside Wales and from outside Wales will be able to travel.

“I will be saying to the tourism sector that they should use the next three weeks to prepare so that beyond that self-contained accommodation will be able to reopen in Wales so people will be able to travel to holiday cottages or static caravans or hotels that are organised on a self-contained basis. People will be able to take bookings in Wales from 13 July onwards.”

Asked again if it meant summer holidays in Wales were back on, that he said: “Provided it can be done in a way that maintains social distancing, observes all the rules that we have in place. It won’t be like going back to the way things were last year because the virus is still here in Wales. We look forward to welcoming people.”





Drakeford said there is a chance there would be local outbreaks. “It’s inevitable everywhere that as lockdown restrictions come to be lifted there will be local outbreaks. Our test, trace, protect system allows us to identify those really quickly and if we need to take local action then we are in a position to do that.”

He said the scenes of shoppers collecting in crowds in England when non-essential shops reopened on Monday were “very distressing”.

The first minister said: “Our non-essential retailers have had three weeks to prepare for this. I’ve been very cheered with the way individual store owners have taken this very seriously.”