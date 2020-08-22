Wales Open: Connor Syme and Sebastian Soderberg share lead | Golf News





Connor Syme holds a share of the lead at the Wales Open

Connor Syme and Sebastian Soderberg hold a share of the lead heading into the last round of the ISPS Handa Wales Open at Celtic Manor.

Syme, searching for his maiden European Tour title, birdied his last hole to publish a one-under 70 in damp and windy conditions on the Twenty Ten Course and sign up with Soderberg – who carded a bogey-free 68 on 7 under.

The set are 3 ahead of closest opposition Sami Valimaki, who leapt up the leaderboard with a third-round 67, with Thomas Pieters – the highest-ranked gamer in the field – a more shot back together with Edoardo Molinari.

Pieters published a two-under 69 on Saturday

“It’s most likely …