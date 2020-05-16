Wales centre Tyler Morgan among six Dragons departures | Rugby Union News





Tyler Morgan is leaving the Dragons

Wales worldwide Tyler Morgan is among six gamers leaving the Dragons when their contracts expire on the finish of the 2019-20 season.

The centre will be part of fly-half Jacob Botica, lock Cory Hill, flanker Nic Cudd, hooker Rhys Lawrence and again row James Sheekey in departing the Welsh area.

Morgan, 24, has spent seven seasons with the PRO14 membership, making 89 appearances, and likewise performed for Wales within the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan stated: “We thank all the players for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the region.

“All the gamers depart with our best possible needs for his or her future ambitions in rugby or away from the sport.”

Forwards coach Ceri Jones may even depart on the finish of the season. Ryan added: “Everyone at Dragons is grateful to Ceri for his efforts during his time at the region and we all wish him the best in the next chapter of his coaching career.”