Wales’ 2020 fixtures to be away from Principality Stadium as it remains a hospital | Rugby Union News





The Principality Stadium in Cardiff has actually been transformed into the momentary Dragon’s Heart Hospital

Wales will not dip into the Principality Stadium once again in 2020 with the stadium set to stay as a field hospital amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The ground has actually been transformed into the momentary Dragon’s Heart Hospital and is set to continue as a medical center in case of a 2nd coronavirus spike.

The Welsh Rugby Union remains in settlements with the Welsh Government and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board to keep the momentary hospital in location up until fall, and after that have the stadium back as a rugby place for the 2021 Six Nations.

“Whilst we expect to replay our postponed Guinness Six Nations 2020 fixture with Scotland, the competition format and opposition for additional autumn games are yet to be agreed,” president Martyn Phillips stated in a WRU status upgrade.

“What is specific is that we will not be playing any house video games at Principality Stadium.

“Our choice to action in to supply a area for a rise hospital at the height of the pandemic, in addition to the scale of the financial investment to construct the Dragon’s Heart Hospital in the Stadium, has actually suggested that we have actually concurred in concept to extend the hospital up until the fall.

“We have yet to settle a agreement on the extension, as, this time, it is a bit more intricate and there are a variety of scenarios that require to be covered. We hope to indication the agreement quickly.

“On a more optimistic footing, we plan to be back playing at the Principality Stadium – hopefully in front of full crowds – against England and Ireland in the Six Nations in February 2021.”

The Principality Stadium will be back in usage by Wales in 2021

Wales were due to be playing the reorganized Six Nations match versus Scotland in Cardiff on October 31, ahead of a fall series versus South Africa, New Zealand, Fiji and Argentina.

While the Scotland component is anticipated to be used the exact same date, an eight-team competition including the Six Nations sides and 2 nations out of Fiji, Japan and Georgia now looks set to change standard fall video games versus southern-hemisphere opposition.

Wales’ fall video games might occur in front of some crowds at London locations, perhaps at the London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Twickenham or Wembley.

Phillips stated: “Assuming video games are staged this fall, if limitations imply we are playing behind closed doors those video games are most likely to be staged in Wales and we are checking out a series of alternatives.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has actually ended up being an NHS volunteer to assistance in the battle versus coronavirus

“If the video games can be staged with crowds in some type those video games are most likely to be around London and, once again, we are checking out a series of alternatives.

“The most tough situation will be if video games are permitted with crowds in England however not in Wales.

“There are plainly a series of threats here, not least Welsh fans leaving Wales to go to a video game and after that returning. Clearly this danger likewise happens for away video games.

“We quite hope by the fall that limitations, whatever they be in relation to sports occasions, are lined up throughout the UK.

“The reality is we continue to juggle a number of unknowns. We hope for news on these fixtures in the coming weeks.”

Temporary calendar

World Rugby’s executive committee has actually suggested a modified momentary 2020 worldwide calendar with a Test window in between October 24 and December 5.

In the northern hemisphere, this window will accommodate the held off guys’s and ladies’s Six Nations matches at the end of October and a rest weekend on November 7.

A competition including the Six Nations and welcomed groups hosted in Europe would be held from November 14 to December 5.

The 2020 Rugby Championship in the southern hemisphere will be hosted in a single nation in between November 7 and December 12.

A World Rugby declaration stated: “The rescheduling of the domestic, European and worldwide calendars will accommodate the capability for the expert clubs to have gain access to to their star southern hemisphere worldwide gamers for the conclusion of the held off and rescheduled 2019-20 seasons at a time in which they would have generally been on worldwide task in August and September.

“The recommendation to temporarily change the existing windows will be tabled at a virtual meeting of the World Rugby Council on July 30.”