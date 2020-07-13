Waleed Aly’s The Project is slammed for mocking Scott Morrison for taking a night off to watch NRL

Australians have hit out at The Project after the panel present ridiculed Prime Minister Scott Morrison for taking a night off to watch an NRL recreation.

Mr Morrison was pictured cheering on his beloved Cronulla Sharks at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney’s south on Saturday whereas ingesting beer and waving a staff scarf.

His night on the footy sparked debate amongst political commentators – with some arguing it was inappropriate for him to be letting his hair down as Victoria endures its first week in lockdown amid a second wave of COVID-19 circumstances.

In an unnamed editorial revealed on The Project’s web site, the outlet labelled Mr Morrison’s journey a ‘public relations blunder’.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison watches from the stands in the course of the Round 9 NRL match between the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the Penrith Panthers on Saturday

‘It’s going to be exhausting however please, Mr Prime Minister, have a assume earlier than you kick your footwear off subsequent time we’re in the course of a disaster,’ the article mentioned.

The story additionally made mild of the prime minister telling a press convention final week he could be taking a while off work to go on vacation along with his household – but they have been nowhere to be seen on Saturday night.

‘The prime minister had flagged that he could be taking a while off to spend time along with his household, and as all dads who’ve ever mentioned that, he as a substitute went to the footy with out them,’ the article mentioned.

‘Nothing fairly just like the candy household bonding time of downing a beer whereas watching the footy, nowhere close to your youngsters.’

However the editorial was slammed by viewers on the present’s social media web page.

‘Give the man a break,’ one individual wrote.

Pictured: The Project host Waleed Aly. In an article posted to the speak present’s web site, the present mentioned Mr Morrison’s journey a ‘public relations blunder’

‘Seriously??? ScoMo having some downtime on the footy and also you guys need to criticise him,’ one other added.

Some defended The Project’s stance and one individual mentioned Mr Morrison has taken sufficient breaks from his job already.

‘What concerning the folks he provides no break to in any respect? Like traumatised asylum seekers, individuals who cannot get a job and are about to have their security internet halved.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Network Ten for remark and the Prime Minister’s workplace for remark.

Some viewers mentioned that The Project was proper to criticise Mr Morrison, including that many individuals do not get breaks

The heated debate over the prime minister’s journey to the Sharks recreation started over the weekend when political blogger Carrick Ryan in contrast his Saturday night actions to these of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Mr Ryan took to Twitter to share two photographs of the politicians aspect by aspect with the caption: ‘A story of how two ‘leaders’ spent their Saturday night.’

The second picture confirmed the Victorian Premier at his desk on a convention name as Melbourne went into complete lockdown to sluggish the unfold of the virus.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt Hunt defended Mr Morrison’s outing – saying he had spent a lot of the weekend drafting a plan to assist Victoria and cease the state’s outbreak spiralling uncontrolled.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews throughout a convention name at his desk amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday night

The Australian chief ‘labored proper by [Saturday] on a new degree of assist for Victoria, over and above each factor that we have executed’, Mr Hunt mentioned.

‘I do know as a result of I used to be working with him. I’ve been working with him all through right now, so this fellow by no means stops,’ he mentioned.

‘He is one of many causes, maybe the elemental causes, that we’re the place we’re. I’ve by no means seen anyone work more durable in my life and extra successfully in defending a nation.’

Mr Hunt didn’t present any particulars on the prime minister’s plan.