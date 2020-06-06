Waldorf salad on rye bread recipe

Some traditional smorrebrod are borderline desserts. This recipe will usually be served alongside different extra savoury open sandwiches, however they’re meant to be eaten final.

Prep time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

100g inexperienced grapes

1 celery stick

1 head of chicory

30g walnuts

Sea salt flakes and freshly floor black pepper

3-Four tbsp full-fat crème fraîche

1-2 tbsp lemon juice

Four slices of rye bread, plus 1 slice of toasted rye bread

Salted butter

METHOD

Halve the grapes and take away the seeds, if there are any. Cut the celery into skinny slices on an angle. Cut the chicory into very skinny slices. Chop the walnuts. Mix all collectively in a mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper. Gently fold within the crème fraîche and season with the lemon juice to style. Place the rye bread slices on a piece high and unfold the butter evenly on every slice. Divide the Waldorf salad between the slices. Crumble the toasted rye bread and place the rye crumbs on high.

Recipe from Open Sandwiches by Trine Hahnemann (Quadrille, hardback and book, £12.99). Download the e book for £6.50 by visiting books.telegraph.co.uk