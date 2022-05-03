"Wake up, Lao" ․ A march was organized in the village of Haterk in Artsakh

Residents of the village of Haterk in Artsakh have organized a march in support of the protests taking place in Armenia. They also raised their voices in protest against the policy pursued by the Armenian government, according to Facebook users, who also shared photos.
The residents of Haterk organized the march in their native village with posters and flags with “Awake, Lao” and other notes.
