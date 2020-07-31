Wake In Cloud – Chevron Cover for Weighted Blanket, 48″x72″ Removable Duvet Cover, Zig Zag Geometric Modern Pattern Printed on Gray Grey, 100% Cotton Fabric (1pc Cover Only)



Price: $17.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 14:15:06 UTC – Details)



*Please note: weighted blanket is not included.

Set Includes

1x cover (without weighted blanket)

Design

8 Corner ties, to keep your weighted blanket in place;

Zipper closure, convenient to get the in and out.



Easy Care

Machine wash in cold water, gentle cycle, tumble dry low, do not bleach.



Size Information

48″ x 72″ weighted blanket cover

60″ x 80″ weighted blanket cover

Guarantee

100% satisfaction with 30 days trial, return for full refund if you don’t entirely love.

【Design】Chevron zig zag geometric modern pattern printed on gray grey. Great gift idea for boys, girls, men or women.

【Include】1 weighted blanket cover 48″x72″. Zipper closure allows easy replacement and cleaning; 8 corner ties to secure your blanket in place.

【Material】100% cotton, soft, natural, breathable, durable, hypoallergenic, fade-resistant and machine washable.

【Easy Care】Machine wash in cold water, gentle cycle, tumble dry at low heat, do not bleach.

【Guarantee】100% satisfaction with 30 days trial, return for refund if you are not satisfied with the product.