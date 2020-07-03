Waitrose BANS sale of coconut products made from fruit harvested by ‘slave’ monkeys

Waitrose has stopped selling coconut products from Thailand after it emerged the harvested fruit came from slave monkey labour.

The supermarket chain has vowed never to sell products made with animal labour after a study showed that popular brands were exploiting primates.

Animal rights organisation Peta Asia’s investigation found Thai farms training monkeys to pick coconuts from trees, sometimes having to carry items larger than their particular bodyweight.

Waitrose said it will thoroughly check its coconut products to ensure they’re not derived from animal labour.

John Gregson, communications manager for health and agriculture at Waitrose and Partners said: ‘Waitrose and Partners supports PETA’s goal to finish the use of monkey labour in the coconut industry.

‘As part of our animal welfare policy we have focused on never knowingly sell any products sourced from monkey labour.’

Other businesses including Boots, the Co-op and Ocado have pledged never to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons has removed the Thai products from its shelves.

Animal rights organisations have spoken out from the farms designed to use pigtailed macaques to harvest the fruit.

Peta have called on clients to avoid buying coconut products from Thailand to prevent supporting the use of enslaved monkeys at farms.

Elisa Allen, Peta director, told the The Daily Telegraph: ‘These curious, highly intelligent animals are denied psychological stimulation, companionship, freedom and anything else that would make their lives worth living.’

The animal rights organisation’s investigation found farms chaining monkeys to tires outside and handlers taking out the monkeys’ teeth to prevent being bitten.

Farms prize the monkeys because of their work, having an adult male pigtailed macaque in a position to harvest 1,600 coconuts a day, when compared with just 80 by a human.

The news comes after Thailand sterilised hundreds of monkeys in a city fabled for its macaque population, since the coronavirus pandemic left them hungry, aggressive and wrestling food from terrified residents.

Central Thailand’s Lopburi province and its 2,000 monkeys have for ages been a draw for tourists from all over the world, who on average feed and pose using them for selfies.

But since Thailand closed its borders on April 4 to control coronavirus infection, the monkeys failed to adapt dwindling food supplies.

Lopburi’s authorities have begun catching, sedating and sterilising the primates, aiming to sterilise 500 to slow the growth of the population.