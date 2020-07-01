Wage growth will slow to a crawl becuase of coronavirus economy (opinion)

At a time when many strong candidates are knocking on employers’ doors, and the risk of losing existing workers is minimal, businesses can afford to cut wages and still maintain a highly qualified workforce. And you can find signs that employers are beginning to react: A current Conference Board survey implies that, in April, 40% of companies had already deferred pay increases or bonuses or were planning to do so by July.

How low could wage growth go? With 2020 unemployment rates soaring past those of the Great Recession, we have to expect wage growth in the coming year or two to be even lower than at the lowest point during and after the Great Recession. That is the worst in recorded history.

The upcoming jobs report won’t reveal this troubling trend. The report’s oft-mentioned ‘Average Hourly Earnings’ measure is an unreliable indicator of wage growth in a time of large employment swings. When mostly low-earning workers are losing their jobs, as has been the case since February, the average wage is likely to rise even though wages in the existing jobs do not change. More dependable gauges, like the Employment Cost Index, will soon show a significant slowdown in wage growth.

Who will likely be hardest hit?

The magnitude of the slowdown in wage growth will vary across types of jobs. On the upside, computer-related workers are the one group that the labor market might soon become tight again. In another year or two, demand for such workers — for example, computer software developers and systems analysts — will likely be more powerful than for most other workers. Covid-19’s fallout is leading to a rapid acceleration in technological adoption by both businesses and consumers, ergo making these workers hot commodities.

Unfortunately, workers in industries highly vulnerable to social distancing will suffer most from job losses and anemic wage growth. Hard-hit sectors will include entertainment, travel, lodging, food services, transportation, maintenance and repair, cleaning services and personal care jobs such as for example manicurists. What’s more, minorities and less-educated workers make up a disproportionately large share of these jobs. This week’s jobs report is likely to again show a a lot more elevated unemployment rate for Black and Hispanic people.

These trends will likely exacerbate wage inequality in the coming years, after it had actually begun to narrow in recent years, due in large part to gains created by blue-collar workers . Relatedly, the risk of a sharp rise in poverty rates is also very real.

America’s economic future is bleak. The labor market will become a buyer’s market, where there are numerous more job hunters than job openings. The weakest wage growth in recorded history will soon follow, particularly for some of the lowest-earning groups inside our country. The dire labor market impact of the pandemic will outlast the condition itself. In such times, one of the main goals of our society should really be to preserve the educational and labor market participation gains achieved in the past five years.