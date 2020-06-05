Wagamama to reopen 100 UK restaurants for delivery and new Click and Collect service

Wagamama has introduced that it’s going to have reopened greater than 100 of its branches throughout the UK by the tip of subsequent week.

The excessive avenue chain was compelled to shut its restaurants in March after prime minister Boris Johnson introduced a nationwide lockdown however in latest weeks it has began steadily reopening shops.

Last month, Wagamama introduced plans to reopen 67 websites nationwide for delivery however now it has dedicated to increasing this to embody 18 extra websites on 11 June, earlier than opening the remaining 15 branches by the tip of July.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines





Read extra

The transfer comes because the pan-Asian restaurant additionally launches a new click on and acquire service for clients whereas it waits for extra readability from the federal government as to when it may well welcome clients by its doorways as soon as extra.

According to the newest recommendation, restaurants and pubs will likely be in a position to open on 4 July on the very earliest.

The click on and acquire service permits friends to pre-order meals and drinks online and choose an actual assortment time to cut back the necessity for queueing and improve security.

It is only one of many service improvements that Wagamama will likely be trailing as they adapt to altering client wants and a new regular, with the restaurant chain revealing that it’s already trying forward to the long run and creating new methods of working their in restaurant expertise.

“We recognise life after covid-19 requires all of us to adapt to a ‘new normal’. For Wagamama we have wanted to ensure we can still get our delicious fresh food to our guests but this has to be underpinned by an imperative to do this safely for both our teams, guests and the delivery drivers who support us,” says Emma Woods, Wagamama CEO.





“Both contactless delivery and pre booking your takeout slot through click + collect supports this safety-first operating stance for Wagamama.”

All of the delivery and click on and acquire websites will function seven days per week with the scheduled opening hours of 4pm to 9.30pm. However, some websites will function prolonged opening hours so be certain to go to the Wagamama website for probably the most up-to-date info.

In accordance with strict authorities pointers, Wagamama has put collectively a complete coverage to guarantee the security of all, together with no contact delivery with riders and elevated frequency of hygiene regimes.

Here is the total listing of Wagamama restaurants providing delivery and click on and acquire:

Branches already open:

Peckham

Hackney

Bow

Kensington

Leeds

Islington

Great Malborough Street

Hampstead

Hammersmith

Great North Finchley

Cambridge

Manchester Spinningfields (together with take-out)

Liverpool

Didsbury

Nottingham

Reigate

St Albans

Newcastle

Sheffield City Centre

Fulham Broadway

Wimbledon

Putney

Ealing

Wandsworth

Kingston

Richmond

Victoria

Borough Market

Croydon

Camden

Enfield

Norwich

Bristol Clifton

Cardiff Library

Bristol Cabot Circus

Cheltenham

Guildford

Basingstoke

Birmingham New Street

Coventry

Brighton

Reading

Watford

Uxbridge

Oxford

Exeter

Bath

Bournemouth

York City Centre

Top open on 11 June:

Colchester

Chelmsford

Walton-On-Thames

Portsmouth

Camberley

Chichester

Leicester Highcross

Milton Keynes Xscape

Leamington Spa

Canterbusy

Sevenoaks

Tunbridge Wells

High Wycombe

Bracknell

Swindon

Lincoln

Harrogate

Stevenage

During lockdown Wagamama has shared the key recipes for various its well-known dishes, together with katsu curry.

The restaurant additionally launched digital cooking courses, titled ‘Wok from residence’, with govt chef, Steve Mangleshot, who has labored at Wagamama for greater than 20 years.