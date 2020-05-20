Waffle House Shooting Over Mask Dispute Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

A Waffle House buyer allegedly attacked after which shot a prepare dinner who advised him to put a face protecting on or he would not be served … and the person’s now going through an tried homicide cost.

27-year-old Kelvin Watson was arrested Monday morning in Aurora, Colorado for the taking pictures. He was booked on a cost of tried first-degree homicide.

Cops say Watson made back-to-back visits to the Waffle House — which was providing carry-out orders — on Thursday and Friday after midnight, and each nights staff declare he was hostile towards them as a result of they advised him to put a masks on or he wouldn’t be served.

On Thursday, Watson allegedly pulled out a gun and positioned it on the counter, telling the prepare dinner … “I could blow your brains out right now.”

When Watson returned the following evening, the prepare dinner advised him he wouldn’t be served, and Watson allegedly responded by slapping the prepare dinner and chasing him towards the again of the restaurant.

According to court docket docs … Watson yelled on the prepare dinner, “You better shut the f*** up and serve me,” earlier than taking pictures him as soon as within the chest/stomach space outdoors the Waffle House. The prepare dinner advised police he known as 911 whereas working towards his house.

Fortunately, the prepare dinner was taken to the hospital and survived the taking pictures. A Waffle House spokesperson says he was launched Friday afternoon.