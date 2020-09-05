WAFA Smart Watch, 5ATM Waterproof Fitness Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, IPS Touch Screen GPS Activity Tracker Watch with Sleep Blood Pressure Pedometer Smart Watch Compatible Android iPhone



Product Description

GPS Movement Track

By Connecting To The H Band App To Achieve Real-Time Trajectory Tracking, You Can View The Real-Time Movement Trajectory, Kilometers, Calorie Consumption, Movement Speed And Pace On The App.

24 Hours Heart Rate Monitor

Accurately Track Your Heart Rate All Day And You Can Check The Map In The H Band App To Help You Know Heart Rate Status And Make Adjustment To Your Lifestyle And Workout

5ATM Swimming Waterproof

WAFA Smart Watch Meets 5atm Waterproof Standard, You Can Wear It While Swimming, Raining, And Washing Your Hands. Don’T Worry About Your Smart Watch Being Damaged By Water, Just Be Careful Not To Touch Hot Water.

Automatic Sleep Monitor

Automatically Detect And Track Your Sleep All Day And Provide You With Deep Sleep,Light Sleep And Wake Up Time(Only Record The Sleep Lasting More Than 3 Hours). You Can Also Set Up To Vibration Alarm Clocks To Wake You Up Or Remind You Of Other Important Things

Call Message Alerts and Message Reading

By Connecting Wafa Smart Watch With Your Smartphone Via The H Band App, You Can Receive Alerts From Call, Messages, Calendar, Email And Social App,And Read The Messages Directly On The Watch (Can’T Reply Messages And Answer Calls). So That You Will Not Miss Important Information.

Stopwatch & Countdown Timer

WAFA Smart Watch Supports Stopwatch And Countdown Timer Functions To Help You Better Optimize Your Workout And Training

TFT-LCD High-Definition Touch Screen

Wafa Fitness Tracker Has 6 Different Personality Changes To Choose From, Different Styles Suit Your Different Moods. And The TFT-LCD 240×240 Resolution Screen Used By And Allows You To Have A Better Visual Effect. You Can Also Adjust The Screen Brightness So That The Display Content Can Be Clearly Seen Under The Sun.

Sedentary Reminder And Alarm Clock

After The Sedentary Reminder Is Turned On, It Will Vibrate Every 1 Hour To Remind You That You Need To Rest Awhile. You Can Also Set How Long The Interval Is. There Is Also An Alarm Clock Function, You Can Set Multiple Different Alarm Clocks To Meet Your Different Needs. Make Your Life More Regular And Organized.

Female Health Tracker

When You Set The Gender As Female In The H Band App, You Can Set Your Menstrual Details, Pregnancy Preparation, Pregnancy Period And Other Information. Wafa Smart Watch Will Remind You Of Your Next Menstrual Period Or Expected Date Of Childbirth , So That You Can Prepare In Advance.

【WAFA Smart Watch】Using TFT-LCD Touch Screen, High Clarity Display, Faster Screen Response Speed, Smoother User Experience, More Powerful Screen Resolution, Whether In Sports or Under The Sun, You Can Easily See Clearly, There Are 6 Personalized Interfaces To Choose From, Which Is The Right Choice For Your Sports And Healthy Life.

【IP68 Waterproof】Not Only Life Waterproof, Also Help You Avoid Disturbing When Swimming, Diving Or Bathing. Reaching The 50M Waterproof Standard, You Are No Longer Afraid Of Your Smart Watch Being Damaged By Water. You Only Need To Remove The Smart Watch Before Taking A Hot Bath. You Can Play In The Water As Much As You Like. There Are Also Call/Message Reminders, Showing The Sender And Content Details On The Fitness Tracker. So That You Will Not Miss Important Information During.

【Good Helper For Healthy Life】Professional Grade Dynamic Heart Rate Monitor, 24 Hours Automatic Continuous Monitoring And Recording Of Your Heart Rate, Sleep, Blood Pressure, Steps, Calories, And Automatically Upload To H Band App, Help You Better Understand Your Sleep And Physical Status. There Are Also Heart Rate Alarm, Sedentary Reminder, Alarm Clock, Women’S Health, Wear Detection, Disconnect Reminder And More Other Functions To Help You Manage Your Body.

【Good Helper For Sports Life】There Are 10 Sports Modes To Choose From To Meet Different Sports Needs, And You Can Connect H Band App To View Real-Time Gps Sports Routes, Steps, Calorie, Kilometers And Speed On Your Mobile Phone. It Will Automatically Upload Sports Data Of The Day To HBand App And You Can See Your Historical Data On The App To Master Your Exercise Situation. More Functions As Count Down, Stop Watch, Brightness Adjustment, Remote Shutter, And Find Phone. Enrich Your Sports Life.

【Powerful Battery Life And Lifetime Guarantee】7-10 Days Using Time And 25+ Days Standby Time, Our Fitness Tracker Help You Get Rid Of The Dilemma Frequent Charging, And Time Of Usage Depends On Different Occasions.WAFA Provides Lifetime Warranty Service,Compatible With All Phone Model for iOS 8.0/Android 4.4 or Above System and Bluetooth 4.0 or Later.