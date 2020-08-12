Waco businesses reaping rewards from grant program | Local Business News

“A lot of my friends down here are really struggling making it through. Every penny counts, and when someone offers a $5,000 grant, it’s like, wow, somebody threw us a lifeline. Everybody who applied for the money, including myself, is incredibly grateful.”

The pandemic sliced the customer count at Oh My Juice in half, from 200 a day to closer to 100, but the numbers now are climbing. They should continue to improve with resumption of classes at Baylor, Blount said.

Devin Li and his wife, Jaja Chen, own an offbeat place called Waco Cha at 1101 Franklin Ave., where they specialize in handcrafted organic milk tea.

Li studied engineering at Baylor University, took a job in Houston, then returned to Waco to go into business. Chen, a clinical psychologist, has opened Chen Counseling on Austin Avenue, offering services to patients struggling with burnout, trauma and perinatal mental health issues, Li said.

Li said Waco Cha received a $5,000 grant just last Tuesday after “hiccups” during the processing phase that concerned him. He said federal assistance Chen Counseling received wound up complicating the process, delaying his check by weeks until he inquired and made his feelings known to the local officials involved in the application process.