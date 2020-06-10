W Series Esports League to be broadcast on the BBC

The W Series Esports League will be broadcast on the BBC, starting with the first race on Thursday night.

The all-female motorsport championship introduced final week that it was abandoning this yr’s eight-race season due to the ongoing coronavirus disaster, and is popping its consideration to planning for 2021. In the meantime, since lockdown has compelled its drivers to stay off the observe, the W Series final month launched their esports league. On Wednesday, they confirmed the BBC as their broadcast accomplice for the collection, which begins on Thursday.

All 10 rounds will be proven on BBC iPlayer and on-line, with a 90-minute present deliberate for every spherical of three races on Thursday evenings. The digital collection will happen at a few of the most recognisable tracks worldwide, starting with Monza in Italy on Thursday night time and culminating in the finale at Silverstone on August 13.

It will be considered one of the first returns to stay girls’s sport in the UK, albeit in a digital capability, since Covid-19 eradicated a lot of the sporting calendar. While girls’s tennis and golf are set to come again later this month, girls’s soccer, rugby and cricket have had a lot of their seasons curtailed or postponed.

Great Britain’s Jamie Chadwick, who received the 2019 W Series Championship, will participate in the digital collection, alongside the 17 different drivers that had certified to race in the on-track 2020 Championships. Each driver has been equipped an identical gear for the racing however there was no announcement on prize cash for the collection.

“We need the brand-new W Series Esports League to be intensely aggressive, severe and genuine,” said Catherine Bond Muir, W Series chief executive officer. “Our partnerships with Logitech G, Beyond Entertainment and iRacing are going a great distance to assist us realise that ambition, and this new partnership with the BBC takes us additional nonetheless.

“The W Series Esports League can open each W Series and the world of esports to a wider viewers, and the BBC’s unrivalled expertise, trusted voice and numerous platforms will be the good conduit for that.”