W. Kamau Bell: What will the new school year look like? Start with unequal

The response to that concern will depend upon where you live– and not even if that identifies what state guidelines and guidelines will use.

You can naturally currently see how this results in injustice. If your public school is found a block from Jeff Bezos ‘ home, his real estate tax alone are going to consider that school the finest of whatever– and most likely some new things that aren’t even on the market yet.

But if your public school is found a block from subsidized real estate – unless that subsidized real estate is the White House – your school will not have the finest of whatever. As Anthony Abraham Jack, an assistant teacher at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, discussed to me, “To understand where students are going, you have to know where they come from. … A zip code can tell you so much more about where a child is going to end up than any other fact that you can learn about that child.”

And that was prior to Covid-19 So while all public schools are striving to determine how to react to the pandemic, unequal financing implies there will be really various levels of what that reaction appears like.

I saw how this truth impacts trainees even prior to the pandemic hit. Last fall, I hung around in …