W Brom 4 – 2 Hull City

West Brom secured a fantastic 4-2 victory over Hull to move nearer to a Premier League reunite.

Charlie Austin, who turned 31 on Sunday, grabbed his 11th goal of the growing season as the Baggies clinched the win over the relegation-threatened Tigers at The Hawthorns.

Ahmed Hegazi, who had been sent off late on, Kamil Grosicki and Grady Diangana also netted for Albion to close the gap to Leeds near the top of the Sky Bet Championship to a spot.

Kevin Stewart and Mallik Wilks twice levelled for the Tigers who remain a spot above the drop zone.

Second-placed Albion started the day just two points ahead of chasing Brentford, following the Bees’ 3-0 win over Wigan, while Leeds had stretched their cause four points.

But the Baggies responded however you like by taking a fourth-minute lead.

Matheus Pereira drilled in a cross which Stewart didn’t deal with and Austin was left unmarked to control and fire past George Long.

It was an ideal start but Hull not quite hit straight back nine minutes later when Hegazi scrambled Josh Magennis’ deflected header off the line.

The struggling Tigers ended a run of 13 games with out a win with victory over relegation rivals Middlesbrough a week ago and had clearly been boosted by the change in fortune.

Grant McCann’s side refused to wilt despite Albion’s early goal and the Baggies surrendered their advantage after 24 minutes.

The hosts hadn’t looked comfortable defending corners when Sam Johnstone flapped at George Honeyman’s delivery Stewart’s deflected drive flew in.

Albion needed a response and when Grosicki forced Long right into a near-post save your self it paved the way because of their second goal eight minutes before the break.

Pereira swung in the corner and Hegazi ran unchecked to head in his first goal since November 2018.

It sparked an Albion onslaught as Jordy De Wijs denied Pereira and Austin while Rekeem Harper drilled over before Austin miscued after being chosen by Dara O’Shea.

In first-half injury time Long saved well from Pereira and the Baggies briefly appeared as if they might rue their missed chances.

Hull had ridden their luck but levelled 3 minutes after the restart when Wilks’ firm header from Leo Da Silva Lopes’ cross found the corner.

But, just 76 seconds later, Albion made it 3-2, Pereira’s pass dissecting the Tigers’ defence for Grosicki, who moved to The Hawthorns from Hull in January, to curl beyond Long.

The game was suddenly wide open and Wilks might have made it 3-3 only to blaze over after an excellent run.

Hull refused to go quietly and Johnstone turned two Jon Toral efforts over with Albion’s lead looking precarious.

De Wijs glanced over as the Tigers chased yet another leveller nevertheless the Baggies wrapped up victory with 14 minutes left when substitute Diangana cut into the area and fired in low off the post.

But they ended the overall game with 10 men after Hegazi was sent off in injury time for a second yellow card.