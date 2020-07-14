W Brom 0 – 0 Fulham

West Brom’s grip on an automatic promotion spot loosened as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham.

It was the Baggies who perhaps had the better opportunities to break the deadlock in a cagey encounter at The Hawthorns, though both sides spurned second-half openings as Grady Diangana prodded wide inside the six-yard box and Anthony Knockaert hit the crossbar with a rasping effort.

While the result all but puts hopes of automatic promotion beyond the reach of Fulham, West Brom remain in control of their own destiny and two wins from the remaining two games against Huddersfield and QPR will secure safe passage back to the Premier League.

However, the gap between themselves and third-placed Brentford – who are seeking an eighth successive victory when they meet Preston at Griffin Park on Wednesday – could narrow to just a point with victory for the west London side.

More to follow…

What’s next?

West Brom travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield on Friday evening, in a game live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm. Fulham, meanwhile, host Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.