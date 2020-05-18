W Bremen 1 – 4 Leverkusen

Kai Havertz scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen closed the hole to fourth-positioned RB Leipzig to at least one level after making a profitable return to Bundesliga motion with a 4-1 victory at Werder Bremen.

Havertz, who is known to have been monitored by Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in current months, picked up the place he left off following the coronavirus suspension, scoring two headers within the first half (28, 33) to take his tally to 4 targets in three video games in all competitions.

In between Havertz’s targets, Theodor Gebre Selassie (30) scored for Bremen in what was a frantic 5 minutes of soccer, but it surely solely proved to be a comfort as second-half strikes from Mitchell Weiser (61) and Kerem Demirbay (78) wrapped up a complete victory for the guests.

Victory sees Leverkusen, who’ve now received 13 of their final 15 video games in all competitions, shut in on the Champions League locations, whereas Bremen’s plight down on the backside of the Bundesliga deepens with Florian Kohfeldt’s facet 5 factors adrift of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who’re within the relegation play-off place.

More to comply with…

What’s subsequent?

Bayer Leverkusen are again in motion on Saturday once they journey to Borussia Monchengladbach; Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen tackle Freiburg on the Schwarzwald-Stadion, additionally on Saturday at 2.30pm.