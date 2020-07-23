VYNCS Premium: No Monthly Fees GPS Tracker OBD 3G Vehicle GPS Tracking, Teen Driver Safety VPOBDGPS1



Vyncs gps tracker makes owning and driving a car safer, smarter, and a lot less expensive. Plug this CERTIFIED 3G wireless Vyncs Link (SIM card included into the OBD-II port of your car (post 1996), create an account, and you are good to go. BUY ONLY FROM AGNIK (MANUFACTURER) FOR VALID COVERAGE. NO MONTHLY FEE. Price includes device, 1 year of service & data. USD 39.99 one-time activation fee. USD 85.99 renewal fee for the second year. 1 year 24/7 Service and data plan throughout North America. REALTIME GPS tracking. Every 3 minutes GPS update included. Upgrades: 60 sec (USD30/year), 30 sec (USD80/year), 15 sec (USD129/year),1 year data history. Also check out VyncsPro ( Vyncs + 60 seconds GPS + live map), VyncsFleet (for more than 5 vehicles + many fleet features) on Amazon Car OBD tracker. Device size: 2.2 x 1.7 x 0.7 inch. GEOFENCE Zone departure/arrival notifications. Roadside Assistance (towing and a lot more included) in USA. Assistance for stolen vehicle recovery. OBD-II diagnostics. Fault code, check engine light, battery health. Fuel economy, fuel level reporting. Check if fail/pass emission test. Vehicle maintenance reminders. Recall notifications. Driver speeding/braking/rapid acceleration and safety scoring. Feedback about unsafe driving. Keep teen drivers safe. Web Account. Android/iOS apps to browse data from phones on any wireless carrier (e.g. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile). Powered by Agnik’s patented connected car technology. Winner of: 2016 Fleet Logistics Tech Outlook Top-10 Fleet Management Solution Provider, CIO Review 2015 20 Most Promising Automotive Tech. Providers, 2010 Frost and Sullivan Enabling Technology of the Year Award.

