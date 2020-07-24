VUP Bike Phone Mount Phone Holder for Bike Motorcycle Detachable 360°Rotation Adjustable Electric Dirt Bike Cell Phone Holder with Close Thread and Nut Fixation for Any 4-6.5″ Phones (iPhone/Others)



✅【More Stable and Secure】There are 2 kinds of bicycle phone mount on the market,one is the clamping type plastic mount which is really clumsy and easy to broke.Second is the base with loose adjustable holes which can only be sized according to the position of the holes,they often cause instability. Our bike and motorcycle phone holder is the upgraded version with close thread and nut design which locks the handlebars firmly and 100% fit the handlebar,no slipping,no shaking.

✅【Shock Absorption & Full Screen Friendly】Our this handlebar phone mount Made of elastic silicone, it grip the phone firmly and absorbs all shocks to prevents your smart phone from shaking and scratches.which is different from plastic mount. Besides,with most advanced humanized design,This motorcycle phone mount increase the arc of the holder band,won’t block face ID, light sensor,home button and finger sensor.This mountain bike phone holder is zero interference with sensors,all screen Friendly.

✅【Wide Compatibility】As the bike cell phone holder is made of soft elastic silicone,so the size can be adjusted to fit any smart phone with screen size from 4.0″-6.5″ such as iPhone X/XS/XS Max/XR /8/8 Plus/7/ 7 Plus/6/6 Plus/6S, Samsung Galaxy S10/S10e/S10 Plus/S9/S9 Plus/S8/S8 Plus/S7/S7 Edge, Google Pixel 3a/3/3XL/2/2XL, Huawei Mate 10 Pro/20 Pro/P20 Pro, OnePlus 6/6T, LG G6/G7/G7 ThinQ, Nexus 6P/7 etc. This cell phone holder for bike suitable for almost any smartphone.

✅【Fit Most Handlebars】Easily attach and detach in seconds from handlebars with diameter size 18-43mm.Widely used on bicycle,motorcycle,electric dirt bike, mountain bike,scooter,stroller,treadmill,shopping cart,wheelchair and any other round handlebar.You can even use it as a phone stand on the desk for movie watching. Free your hands at anytime and anywhere. Great Present for Mother’s Day,Father’s Day,Christmas,New Year’s Day,Valentine’s Day,etc. It is best gift for friends and family.