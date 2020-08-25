Vue finally ships its Kickstarter smart glasses and debuts the new $179 Vue Lite

In October 2016, a start-up called Vue guaranteed Kickstarter backers a set of prescription spectacles that might function as cordless earbuds, a physical fitness tracker, and a smartwatch simultaneously, plus bone conduction speakers so no one can be all ears on your music and calls. Two years and $3 million later on, the business had not delivered a single set.

But fast-forward another 2 years, and Vue is now prepared to offer you on the concept once again. The new $179-and-up Vue Lite glasses ditch a few of the fancier functions to concentrate on Bluetooth audio, with basic speakers rather of bone conduction, a microphone for calls and your phone’s voice assistant, touch controls, and an approximated 3.5 hours of music playback on a charge.

In other words, they’re a lot like the terminated (however still available) Bose Frames, though Bose likewise attempted meddling enhanced truth, and they might be lighter at 23 grams versus 45 grams. Do note Vue weighed them with no lenses, however. Polarized sunglass lenses cost $80 additional, photochromic is a $100 premium, and you’re taking a look at over $450 for a couple with progressive lenses on board. Before you purchase, keep in mind …