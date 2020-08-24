VUCATIMES N10 10-Inch Tablet, Android 10.0, 32GB Storage, A53 Quad-Core Processor, IPS HD Display, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, Black



RAM: 1GB

GPU: GE8300

Memory: Built-in 32GB Memory, Support Micro SD/Micro SDHC Card (Max 512GB)

Touch Panel: Capacitive Multi-touch Screen

Shell Material: Plastic

Camera: Front Facing 0.3MP, Rear 2.0MP

Battery: 6000mAH (22.2WH)

Dimension: L24.3mm x W171mm x H93mm

Android 10.0 System

A53 Quad-Core Processor

10” IPS HD Display

32GB Storage

Bluetooth 4.2

10 inch 1280*800 IPS HD Display

VUCATIMES N10 tablet with the Android 10.0 opearting system, A53 Quad-Core procceser, which makes it fluenct, easier and faster for you and enjoy a circulation of entertainment and surfing experience.

1×Vucatimes N10 tablet

1×User’s Manual

1×Power Adapter

Creative with the 2MP Rear Camera

it features a 2MP rear camera that rivals most of the 10 inch tablets. Take stunning pics or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for a birthday party, or get together, etc.

Bluetooth 4.2+2.4G wifi

This tablet with IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4GHz wifi, A53 1.5GHz Quad- Core Processor, more stable transmit speed, online in powerful and efficient way

6000mAH battery

Thanks to the 6000mAh battery(22.2Wh) and the efficiency of the Quad-Core processor, lets you enjoy your favorite activities and apps for longer and keep you going through the day(Battery power consumption may vary for the different using)

1280×800 high definition IPS screen

N10 tablet has 1280×800 HD IPS screen that offers you clear and vivid images, and also gives you great viewing experience no matter in reading or scanning news with its dark theme

Large Storage

Store all your wonderful moments with built-in 32GB memory. Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime with a microSD card (microSD card sold separately). Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample memory

Android 10.0 operating system

This 10.1 inch tablet adopts android 10.0 operating system, which helps great to improve the user security and privacy protection, support multitasking, improve the interaction between the app and user, enjoy many new functions like digital wellbeing & parental control

Display

7” 1024*600

8” 1280*800

10” 1280*800

Operating System

Android 10.0 go

Android 10.0 go

Android 10.0 go

Processor

A7 Quad-Core up to 1.8 GHz

A53 Quad-Core up to 1.7 GHz

A53 Quad-Core up to 1.7 GHz

ROM

16GB (expandable by up to 512GB)

32GB (expandable by up to 512GB)

32GB (expandable by up to 512GB)

Battrery Capacity

2800mAH

4000mAH

6000mAH

Connectvity

2.4 GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2

2.4 GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2

2.4 GHz Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2

✔【Android 10.0 System】This 10 inch tablet with capacitive multi-touch screen has the newest android 10.0 system upgrade to improve system fluency, making it easier and faster for you to browse Google play, E-Mail,(Pre-installed) Facebook, Twitter , Youtube and other social software, allowing you to have more enjoyable circulation of entertainment experience

✔【32GB With Expandable Memory】The tablet builds-in 32GB memory and support microSD card (microSD card sold separately) that allows you to add up to an additional 512GB of memory, keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, such as eBooks, songs, videos, photos, music and so on

✔【Long-lasting Entertainment】Tablet 10 inch with 6000mAh battery, you can watch TV shows, surfe the internet, watch videos, and listen to music freely. Charge it via using the micro-USB power adapter, or with other micro-USB power adapters that you may already have

✔【Bluetooth 4.2】802.11 b/g/n/, 2.4G Wi-Fi ensures fast and steady connection. With a thin and light design and Bluetooth 4.2, Vuca Pad N10 is designed to go where your life goes. Enjoy your playlist via Bluetooth headphones and browse the web, download books simultaneously

✔【VUCATIMES Customer Service】 Our professional customer service team helps you deal with any issues with might and main, if you have any problems during using, please feel free to contact us anytime