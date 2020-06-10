Vu Launches Four 4K Android TV Models in India, Starting at Rs. 25,999

Vu Televisions on Wednesday expanded its range of 4K Android smart TVs in India by launching new models in 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes. The new range of Vu Ultra 4K TVs posseses an ultra-edge 4K display that’s claimed to supply 40 % enhanced brightness and include a separate backlight controller. The TVs also have a Pro Picture Calibration that lets viewers adjust gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, along with other technical aspects. Further, Vu has offered preloaded Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube apps as well as usage of Google Play.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series price in India, availability details

The 43-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (43UT) price in India is placed at Rs. 25,999, while the 50-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (50UT) comes at Rs. 28,999 and the 55-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (55UT) carries a price of Rs. 32,999. There can also be the top-of-the-line, 65-inch Vu Ultra 4K TV (65UT) in the newest series that’s priced at Rs. 48,999. All these new models will go on sale through Amazon later today and will be available in offline markets around the world in the coming days.

Vu Ultra 4K TV series specifications, features

Vu has offered the ultra-edge 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) DLED (Direct LED) display on its new 4K TV models, with 400 nits of brightness. Direct LED displays include a full array of Light emitting diodes behind the LCD panel to illuminate the screen. The display panel that comes in four different screen sizes also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) standards. On the section of audio output, the TVs have Dolby Digital+ and DTS Virtual:X surround sound technologies. There will also be two speakers across all models. Further, the TVs will include distinct audio modes, including Standard, Theatre, Sports, Music, and late Night.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV models run Android TV 9 Pie and come with Google Play access. There is also Google Assistant with voice search support in both English and Hindi languages. Additionally, the TVs have pre-installed Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and YouTube apps.

Under the hood, the newest TVs have a quad-core SoC, paired with Mali-470 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an earphone jack, optical audio, RF analogue port, AV input, and an Ethernet port. Further, the TVs have Chromecast support.

The Vu Ultra 4K TV models have an Upbeat Surround Sound feature that enhances the audio output to supply an immersive experience. There is also a Parental Block feature to let parents restrict inappropriate content and control what their children should watch.

Sold over 50,000 TVs last month

In a conversation with Gadgets 360, Vu Televisions CEO Devita Saraf said that Vu sold over 50,000 TVs last month and emerged since the number one TV brand in the country. “Affordability is, of course, the number one reason we’re doing this kind of high volume in 4K TVs,” Saraf said.

Saraf also mentioned that Vu did not see any tough competition from newcomers including OnePlus and Realme. “I don’t think it doesn’t really make a dent to us. Maybe, these new guys are eating into the competition, eating into the market share of already low-cost, cheap players,” Saraf said.

Vu sold over 6,50,000 TVs in 2019, though as a result of COVID-19 which has impacted the purchasing power of individuals and adversely affected supply chains globally, the business hasn’t projected its total sales because of this year.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.