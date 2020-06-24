Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards

Vu has launched two new variants of the Vu Cinema Smart TV series, with a 32-inch HD-resolution option and 43-inch full-HD variant put into the range. The Cinema TV range from Indian television manufacturer Vu premiered earlier this season in three sizes at Ultra-HD resolution, but Vu is now bringing the benefits and features of the number at smaller and cheaper sizes and resolutions. The new variants of the Vu Cinema TV will go on sale on June 23 on Flipkart.

Vu Cinema Smart TV price in India

The new variants are already listed on Flipkart, with the 32-inch Vu Cinema TV having a 1366×768-pixel HD LED screen, and the 43-inch variant coming with a 1920×1080-pixel full-HD screen. Both TVs feature built-in Chromecast and support for Apple AirPlay, along side Dolby Audio tuning for the 40W soundbar-style speakers. The 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, as the 43-inch variant goes for Rs. 21,999.

Vu Cinema Smart TV features and specifications

The Vu Cinema TV range was initially launched in January this season, priced from Rs. 26,999 onwards and available in sizes of 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All variants in the number come with 4K screens, along side support for HDR content up to the Dolby Vision format.

The company has brought a number of the key top features of the Vu Cinema TV range to smaller and more affordable screen sizes, such as the 40W front-firing built-in soundbar, and Android TV 9 Pie with access to Google Assistant through the voice remote.

Vu Cinema Smart TV competition

Interestingly, Vu has had some of the core features from the more costly 4K Cinema TV range to its new affordable variants aswell, making the number more appealing to entry-level clients. Priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 32-inch and 43-inch variants, the TVs rise against strong competition in the segment from Xiaomi and Realme, while offering better sound quality as a unique selling point. We were impressed with sound quality on the Vu Cinema TV 50-inch 4K variant and expect it to be good on the affordable models aswell.

OnePlus can be expected to launch new affordable televisions in India in July, with prices starting at under Rs. 20,000. Vu will face tough competition from these new launches, but has used its years of local experience and capabilities to keep relevant in a highly-competitive segment.

