Vtom Weighted Blanket | 20 lbs | 60″x80″ | Grey | Cooling Weighted Blanket for Adults 180-220 lbs | Full Size Bed | Premium Material with Glass Beads

Why do you need a weighted blanket? It will become your favorite soothing and comfort tool. You can get a feeling of hug when enjoying sleeping. What should you know when choosing a weighted blanket? They should be sized to fit your body, not your bed. Blanket’s weight should be 7% – 12% of your body weight. Tips Please don’t use it on small kids or children that can’t move the blanket by themselves. It is recommended to wash the removable cover only for easy cleaning. Why Vtom? Non-glue padding: surround the beads for maximum comfort. New sewing technoligy: make the square much smaller and weight distribute evenly. 100% Premium cotton less fiber fill: perfect for body temperature control. Easy care:Machine washable on a low gentle setting. Air dry and better dry clean. Exceptionally soft and comfortable material. Free your hands and always enjoy the warmth of being embraced by love. Considerate customer service team, ready to help you if you have any problems with your order. Come and pick your favorite one!

The Weighted Inner Layer Can Be Used Along Or Used With a Duvet for Easy Cleaning. Breathable Cotton Duvets Are Available in Vtom.

The Vtom weighted blanket offers great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by offering the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep

Each compartment has a glass bead sewn into place to prevent movement and noise while you’re resting & provide soft, evenly-distributed weight that gently conforms to your body

The structure of Vtom weighted blanket: 1. 2 layers premium breathable fabric. 2. Two layers microfiber to avoid leakage. 3. Filled with Hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless glass beads. 4. Non-glue polyester padding to avoid move and noise of the glass beads.

