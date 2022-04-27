2022:թ:․ since April «Peace:» Payment system cardholders can withdraw cash from VTB Bank (Armenia) ATMs. The service is also available for CIS partner payment system cards.

Cash withdrawal from “Mir” cards in VTB Bank (Armenia) ATMs is carried out at the tariffs set by the issuing banks. VTB Bank (Armenia) does not charge additional commissions. Mir cardholders can check their account balance through any ATM of the Bank.

VTB Bank (Armenia) plans to issue its own “Mir” cards in May this year.

VTB Bank (Armenia) has the widest network of ATMs in Armenia. The total number of ATMs of the bank reaches 210, of which 101 are located in the city of Yerevan, 109 in the regions of Armenia.

The bank is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia.