VTB Bank (Armenia) within the framework of digitalization and process optimization Lol has signed an agreement with “Ardshinbank” CJSC for the sale of about 11% of its loan portfolio. The volume of the transaction is 24 billion AMD.

VTB Bank (Armenia) maintains its position in the Armenian banking market, continues to provide the main types of financial services, fulfills all obligations to customers and partners. The Bank continues to work with customers ում expands its presence in key sectors of the banking market of the country. More than 3 thousand ․ The employees of the companies receive salaries with VTB Bank (Armenia) cards, due to which they use the main retail products of the Bank on preferential terms.

VTB Bank (Armenia) cooperates with more than 600 retail outlets in the country within the framework of consumer lending. The bank is expanding its cooperation with car showrooms and construction companies, thanks to which borrowers receive special conditions when buying apartments or cars on credit. One of the most popular types of loans by VTB Bank (Armenia) customers is a loan secured by gold items, within the framework of which the Bank develops profitable offers for this group of customers.

“Currently, the Bank’s priority strategic tasks are the optimization of business processes, the improvement of remote service systems. In this connection, a decision was made to transfer a part of the retail loan portfolio to “Ardshinbank” CJSC. Within the framework of this innovation, the Bank plans to launch high-tech tools, attract new customer segments, and strengthen its competitive position in the Armenian banking market. “Currently, VTB Bank (Armenia) is working on issuing Mir and UnionPay payment cards,” said Ivan Telegin, CEO of VTB Bank (Armenia).

Acceptance of payments on loans to individuals transferred by VTB Bank (Armenia) և full service in 2022 ․ It will be held in Ardshinbank from March 28. The bank’s customers, whose contracts will be transferred to Ardshinbank, will be informed about the transfer process via SMS և e-mail. The terms of the agreement, including the interest rate, the term of the loan, the other main terms of the loan for the customers of VTB Bank (Armenia) remain unchanged, and retain their legal force.

Additional information can be obtained by calling VTB Bank (Armenia) Contact Center at 87-87.

The bank is controlled by the Central Bank of Armenia.