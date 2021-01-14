Several analysts have predicted that the stocks of VSH would be posting a sales sum of $646.85 million for the present quarter. According to reports, two of the investment analysts involved have already issued the estimates on the earnings of the company. The lowest estimate has come in at $640 million, while the highest estimate has come in at $653.70 million. The company had previously posted sales of $609.58 million the previous year, so this suggests an annual growth rate of about 6.1%. The company will be posting its next quarterly earnings on the 9th of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of VSH

VSH had already posted their previous quarterly earnings data on the 3rd of November. The semiconductor company had reported an EPS of $0.25 for that quarter, which was more than the consensus estimate set at $0.23. The company had a net margin of about 3.94%, along with a return on its equity at 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million, which was more than the estimate put forward by analysts at $624.82 million.

There are quite a few research companies that have commented on the stocks of VSH. Stifel Nicolaus has already increased the rating of the company from hold to buy, along with a price objective of $20 on the stocks of the company in a 7th October research report. BidaskClub has also increased the rating of the company from a rating of buy to a rating of strong buy in a 28th December research report.

Two of the investment analysts involved in the project have already given it a rating of sell, while four of them have given it a rating of hold. Two investment analysts have given the stocks a rating of buy. Currently, the company has a rating of hold, with a price target set at $17.14.