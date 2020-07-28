Vremi Skinnytaste by Vremi Air Fryer – XL Capacity, 5.8 Quart, 1700 Watt, Digital Touch Screen with 8 Cooking Presets, Bonus Recipe Booklet.



Price: $99.99

VREMI x SKINNYTASTE – Vremi partnered with Gina Homolka, SkinnyTaste blog founder and New York Times bestselling author to bring you an air fryer that will help you cook healthy and delicious fried meals using little to no oil. As a bonus, your air fryer will also include a booklet with 15 SkinnyTaste recipes featuring Gina’s favorite air fryer dishes.

DO MORE THAN FRY – Now you can easily fry, bake, roast and grill using only one appliance. Our 1700W power oilless air fryer uses hot air combined with 360° high rapid air circulation with a temperature range from 140 – 400°F to cook healthier dishes faster than with a standard oven. Whip up your favorite dishes faster than ever with an average cook time of 10 to 12 minutes.

DIGITAL TOUCH-SCREEN WITH 8 COOKING PRESETS – With the touch of a button, quickly select one of 8 cooking presets to easily cook french fries, pork chops, shrimp, bacon, and more. Or, set your own time and temperature when you want greater control. A built-in pre-heat function ensures the unit heats to the desired temperature before you begin to cook.

EXTRA LARGE CAPACITY AND DISHWASHER SAFE – With a 5.8 QT (5.5 L) large, removable, non-stick basket, it’s large enough to cook meals for the whole family or friends. It measures 13.8 x 13.8 x 13.4 in to fit on your kitchen countertop. Both the outer pot and frying basket are dishwasher safe or can be cleaned with hot water, liquid detergent, and a non-abrasive sponge.

NON-STICK AIR FRYER – The outer pot, frying basket, and the inside of the appliance have a non-stick coating. To not damage the non-stick coating, do not use metal utensils or abrasive materials to clean them. NOTE: The air fryer may have a strange plastic smell the first time they are used. This smell should go away after a couple of sessions. If the smell doesn’t go away, clean the air fryer and its removable components using a soft sponge, water and soap.