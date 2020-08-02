VR And AR Technology Use Post-COVID

AR And VR Use Post- COVID: What Will The Future Hold?

A couple of months earlier, couple of individuals believed that we ‘d be residing in a pandemic-stricken world for long. As the infection continues to rise in the United States, nevertheless, we’re settling into the truth that this crisis will continue to loom big throughout 2020 and most likely into2021 Because of this, individuals are beginning to get imaginative with how they work, play, and interact socially while lessening contact. Video chat has actually ended up being a staple for group conferences and beverages with pals, and we’re all discovering to live our lives practically. That shift might suggest huge things for the VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) markets in the years to come. Right now, the marketplace is weeping out for more satisfying virtual experiences. Will there be a boom in the need and applications of VR and AR after COVID-19 as an outcome? Here are a few of the possibilities.

Current State Of AR/VR Market

If you have actually been following the AR/VR market to any degree, it may look like things have actually cooled down a little bit just recently. A couple of years earlier, VR video gaming headsets, like the Oculus and the Vive, were all over the media, Pok émon Go was all the rage, and the pledge of VR performances and sporting occasions was on the …