VOYEE Wired Xbox 360 Controller Compatible with Microsoft Xbox 360 & Slim/Windows/PC (Black)



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 01:04:20 UTC – Details)

Product Description

VOYEE aims to be one of the global leader in video game accessories. This currently includes Xbox 360 controller, PS3 controller, GameCube controller and other accessories. We always believe that the customer experience and the product quality are the most important dimensions and we will do them well.

VOYEE wired controller is designed for Microsoft Xbox 360 & Slim, also compatible with PC Windows 10/8/7 system. If you plan to order a high quality controller, it will be your best option.

Platforms

Nintendo Switch

Xbox 360/ Xbox 360 Slim

Xbox 360 Controller/ Xbox 360 Slim/ Windows 10/8/7

Xbox One/X/S/Elite

Xbox One/ One S/ One X/ One Elite/ PS3/ Windows 10

UPGRADED XBOX 360 CONTROLLER BUTTON



Precise joysticks & sensitive buttons provide players with precise control and fast response to enhance the gaming experience!

High quality 8-way directional pad and two analog pressure-point triggers help you stay in perfect control.

The upgraded Xbox 360 controller solution and chip deliver high sensitivity and fast response overall performance.

WIRED XBOX 360 CONTROLLER DESIGN



DOUBLE SHOCK

VOYEE Xbox 360 Wired Controller built in two electric motors makes each hit, crash and explosion is more Excite and realistic, You will feel the Rumble in the palm of your hand

ERGONOMIC DESIGN HANDLE

Grips and contours have been designed to fit your hands more comfortably, all the buttons and controls make your hand very comfortable for long periods of gameplay.

EASY TO CONTROL

Great new look with a matte black finish and gloss accents. Award winning compact ergonomics provide a more comfortable gaming experience.

Our controller usb cable has been increased to 6.0 ft! You can sit and enjoy the game a little further from the console. Once the USB port is plugged into the computer, you can start the game.Custom xbox 360 controllers it is easy to install and requires no software.

Brand New & High Quality

Precision Wired Controller for Microsoft Xbox 360 Game System.

The same size as original Xbox 360 controller.

A perfect replacement or an extra controller for you.

With improved ergonomic design. Enables maximum comfort and endless game play.

Integrated headset port for Xbox Live play.

Prevention

Do not remove the controller frequently, and if necessary, unplug the USB plug every 10 seconds.

Do not allow liquids or small metals to enter the interior of the product.

Do not bend the cable and do not operate or store the product in a hot or humid environment.

Note: These xbox 360 controllers are produced by a VOYEE, not by Microsoft.

VOYEE Wired USB Wired Controller for MICROSOFT Xbox 360/ PC/ Windows XP/ Vista/ Win7

New left and right trigger buttons are designed for easy of use

Two analog pressure-point triggers, two vibration feedback motors, and one eight-way directional pad are included

3 levels of Rumble Control – Full/Medium/Low or Off to match your personal preference. Vibration feedback for enhanced game experience

Grips and contours have been designed to fit your hands more comfortably. Enables maximum comfort and endless gameplay