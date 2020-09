Price: $139.78

(as of Sep 06,2020 04:40:29 UTC – Details)



Whether for fun or for transportation, The air wheel is sure to keep you moving. It can travel 5 miles on a single Charge and has a top speed of over 6 miles per hour. The air wheel features a protective heat shield and carries the highest safety rating in the industry, complying with the strictest UL standards for self-balancing scooters.

320 Watt Dual Brushless Motor

6.2 MPH Max Speed

5 Miles Max Range

Only 23 LBs

6.2 MPH Max Speed