Votomy 30W Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth 5.0, Loud Stereo Sound, Bassup, IP67 Waterproof, 100Ft Wireless Range, Wireless Stereo Pairing for Home, Outdoors, Trave

Intense Bass

VT360 sports the full sound and compact design, but deep bass makes it rattle across whatever it’s sitting on.

Unbelievable Sound

Dual passive radiators, a fine-tuned Digital Signal Processor present music with rousing highs and deep lows.

IP67 Waterproof

IP67 rating means that whether you want to take it to the beach or chill poolside, you won’t have to worry about sand or water damaging it.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 version provides fast and stable connectivity and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 30-100Ft from your device.

Easy to Carry

Whether you’re lounging around the house or doing outdoor activities, take the sound of Votomy VT360 with you anytime, anywhere.

Pair Speakers to Rock Party

Pairing together for party mode or stereo mode. It’s a great companion for some backyard tunes, a trip down the river, or a ton of other informal gatherings.

Durable and Rugged

The durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing allow your speaker to outlast all of your adventures.

Package Contents

1 x Speaker, 1 x Charging cable, 1 x USB Charging Cable, 1 x carry-on strap, 1 x Manual , 1-Year refund or replacement .

What We Can Provide You:

1-Year Free Return or Replacement plus 24-hours excellent service.

If you have any product problems, our team always be there to help.

Specification:

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0

Support: A2DP V1.3; AVRCP V1.6, HFP V1.7

Wireless Work Distance: 10-30 meters

Power Output: 15W×2

Driver unit: Φ55mm

Playtime: 12 hours

Charging Time: ≤4 hours (5V/2A)

Notice :

VT360 speaker should be fully charged for the first time use.

The quality of sound will be affected when power is low.

