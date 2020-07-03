Voters pick Biden over Trump on stamina

Digging into the poll, we look for a more nuanced story.

More voters will likely say they feel very confident about Trump’s stamina (33%) than Biden’s (23%). Monmouth explains that “this is due to a partisan phenomenon where Trump’s base is more likely to offer its support without qualification.”

Meaning Trump’s base is really solid, and contains stuck with him through so much, that his core supporters are with him completely.

With two septuagenarian candidates, questioning stamina — or any metric of whether Trump or Biden is physically up to the task — is fair. While at 74 years old Trump is the oldest person to ever serve as President, Biden is even older, at 77.