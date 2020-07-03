Voters pick Biden over Trump on stamina

In 2016, then-candidate Trump again and again said Hillary Clinton did not have it, sowing doubt that she was up to the task as president: “She doesn’t have the stamina,” Trump said during a September 2016 debate, “I said she doesn’t have the stamina, and I don’t believe she does have the stamina.”
Now a new Monmouth poll shows Biden leading on the stamina question. Fifty-two % of voters say they’re very or somewhat confident that he has got the mental and physical stamina necessary to execute the job of president. That compares with 45% who’re very or somewhat confident about Trump.

Digging into the poll, we look for a more nuanced story.

More voters will likely say they feel very confident about Trump’s stamina (33%) than Biden’s (23%). Monmouth explains that “this is due to a partisan phenomenon where Trump’s base is more likely to offer its support without qualification.”

Meaning Trump’s base is really solid, and contains stuck with him through so much, that his core supporters are with him completely.

With two septuagenarian candidates, questioning stamina — or any metric of whether Trump or Biden is physically up to the task — is fair. While at 74 years old Trump is the oldest person to ever serve as President, Biden is even older, at 77.

The Point: Trump’s base is sticking with him, but most Americans believe Biden has got the stamina to be president.

