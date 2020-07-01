VOTE: Who Was This Month’s Best Dressed Celeb??

Despite coronavirus cases spiking round the country, quarantine seems to be lifted in some kind of capacity in every 50 states. Celebs are starting to walk out of their estates, with some even traveling, and are already unveiling their summer wardrobe… most likely prepped by their team of stylists!

Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family have traveled back and forth between Calabasas, California and Cody, Wyoming, since the star continues to make headlines for borrowing baby daddy Scott Disick‘s shirts to add into her outfits of the day!

Elsewhere, Cardi B and young daughter Kulture debuted matching Burberry ensems while Hailey Bieber basked in the warmth of the desert sun in a crisp white mini dress for a getaway with husband Justin Bieber.

But you realize we have to ask… who do U think was most readily useful dressed in June? Up and downvote y our faves (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Cardi B/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]