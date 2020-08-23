VOTE: What Did You Think of Lori Loughlin’s Courtroom Remarks After College Admissions Scandal Sentencing?

Lori Loughlin revealed plenty of contrition while being sentenced to 2 months in federal jail on Friday as part of the continuous college admissions cheating scandal!

And while the Full House alum stated all the ideal things (or did she?) throughout her remarks to the judge after she was sentenced, it matters little in the short-term as she’ll need to serve those sixty days in a federal center as penalty for her function in video gaming the admissions system for her children, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose

Related: Loughlin ‘Really Believed’ She Was Making Legit Donations … OK …

As we reported on Friday when the sentencing initially boiled down, Loughlin’s hubby Mossimo Giannulli was more sentenced to 5 months in federal jail for his function in the plan. Both pleaded guilty in current months on charges of conspiracy to dedicate federal programs bribery, in addition to charges of sincere services mail and wire scams. Despite the guilty plea, it initially appeared they were really going to attempt to handle the federal government and go to trial in the event till the couple had a modification of heart in current months.

Loughlin’s remarks to the court on Friday were fascinating and rather illuminating, to state the least. We have actually formerly reported on a part of her remarks in our protection of the guilty plea …