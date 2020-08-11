Vote to determine the greatest SummerSlam in WWE history

What is the greatest SummerSlam in WWE history?

It’s up to you, the WWE Universe, to assist us respond to that really concern. Beginning today on WWE Network’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, you can vote in a 32- occasion competition including every SummerSlam in order to determine the one that stands above the rest.

Several members of our WWE Digital group sent rankings of all 32 SummerSlam occasions from 1988 to 2019, and those rankings were balanced out to determine each occasion’s seeding in this competition.

The rest of the work is in your hands, so head to WWE Network’s social networks channels now to vote, and examine back for day-to-day updates on the winning occasions from each round, all culminating with the statement of the occasion you picked as the greatest SummerSlam of perpetuity on Sunday, August 23!